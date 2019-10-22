City Traffic Police Rawalpindi launches smog awareness campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched smog awareness campaign to sensitize people of twin cities to avoid any health or safety hazards during smog season.

According to a spokesman, the campaign has been launched on the special directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf with an aim to raise awareness about best practices to keep oneself safe and healthy during the smog season.

In this regard, the teams distributed pamphlets and face masks among motorcyclists, motorists and pedestrians and urged them to avoid waste burning to control the smog formation to protect themselves from breathing problems, eye, nose and throat infections.

The teams briefed that heart and breathing patients should take extra measures to avoid any situation and use protected sunglasses while going outside could be helpful to avoid any sort of eye infection.

CTO has said that in order to mitigate the factors behind smog, there is a need to adopt preventive measure and increase mass level awareness campaign.

He also advised the motorists to use fog lights during driving.