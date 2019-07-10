City Traffic Police Rawalpindi lifted 9,621 vehicles, motorcycles on parking rules violations in June

City Traffic Police (CTP) lifted 9,621 vehicles and motorcycles through fork lifters on parking rules violations in June and imposed fines amounting to Rs 1.9 million on the violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ):City Traffic Police (CTP) lifted 9,621 vehicles and motorcycles through fork lifters on parking rules violations in June and imposed fines amounting to Rs 1.9 million on the violators.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf, CTP under their efforts to regulate city traffic lunched grand operations against the traffic rules violators and lifted 3,239 vehicles and 6,382 motorcycles from city roads.

Action in accordance with the law was taken against wrong parking, double parking and the vehicles and motorcycles parked in no parking areas.

He said that special squads, mobile squads and special CTP teams were constituted to clear the roads.

The CTO said, Education Wing of CTP was making efforts to create awareness among the road users while special workshops were also organized in schools, colleges and universities to guide the students about traffic rules and regulations during last month.

The students were acquainted with the traffic rules as the commitment of young drivers to follow traffic rules can help the CTP immensely in ensuring a safe road environment, he added.

He said, though, the Traffic Wardens were doing their best for ensuring safe roads in the city but, the cooperation of the students and other road users would help a lot in achieving their objective. The female students must tell their family members and friends about the importance of following traffic rules for making the city roads safe.

All out efforts were being made to inculcate the traffic sense among people, he said adding, the workshops were a sequel of this programme, which would also be extended to other educational institutions.

Awareness banners in this regard were also displayed at important intersections of the city.

CTP launched grand operations against wrong and illegal parking particularly on Murree Road, Airport Road, Adiala Road, Mall Road, Cantt Saddar Roads, Bank Road, Peshawar Road, Judicial Complex Road, Raja Bazar, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad and the other main roads of the city.

Traffic Wardens and field officers were directed to take strict action against encroachers and wrong parking of vehicles which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads.