City Traffic Police Rawalpindi Make Arrangements For Temporary Animal Markets

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 06:19 PM

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have made elaborate arrangements for maintaining traffic flow at temporary animal markets set up for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have made elaborate arrangements for maintaining traffic flow at temporary animal markets set up for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the district.

According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf, Traffic wardens would perform duty from morning till late night.

He said Traffic Wardens and Inspectors would remain on duty at markets that would be supervised by DSPs. Traffic police would set up barriers at several main points near animal markets to facilitate the citizens. Traffic police helpline was also functional for the guidance of citizens, he added.

He said, CTP would chalk out a comprehensive plan for Eid ul Azha under which enhanced number of traffic wardens would be deployed in main city areas aimed at avoiding traffic mess during Eid ul Azha prayers.

A control room would also be set up at Traffic Police Headquarters to monitor the situation.

All out efforts would be made to control traffic on city roads especially on 9th Zilhaj, Youm-e-Arfa (Chand Raat). One-wheelers would be dealt in accordance with the law, he added.

Traffic wardens had been directed to impound motorcycles of one-wheelers in respective police stations, he added.

The CTO told that all out efforts were being made by Rawalpindi Traffic Police to facilitate the road users.

