City Traffic Police Rawalpindi Picks Up 1710 Vehicles, Motorcycles On Wrong Parking In Sept

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 06:59 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads picked up over 1710 vehicles and motorcycles which were parked in a wrong way and the owners were issued challan slips during September.

According to a CTP spokesman, a grand operation was launched against wrong parking, double parking and parking in no-parking areas.

Special squads with lifters were formed to control wrong parking problem in the city, he said adding, awareness banners were also displayed in this regard at important city roads.

Traffic Wardens and field officers were directed to take strict action against parking rules violators which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

The CTO had directed the field officers to take action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators particularly on Murree Road, Airport Road, Mall Road, Peshawar Road, Raja Bazar, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad and other congested areas to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

All out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated.

Enhanced number of Traffic Wardens were deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters are also present to pick up vehicles and motorcycles parked wrongly, he added.

He said, wrong parking which was one of the main cause of traffic mess particularly in Raja Bazar, College Road, Murree Road and other roads would not be tolerated adding the vehicles and motorcycles found parked out of parking areas would be impounded in respective police stations.

