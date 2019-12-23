UrduPoint.com
City Traffic Police Rawalpindi Prepare Plan For Christmas Day

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi prepare plan for Christmas Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police on Monday prepared a special traffic plan to be enforced on Christmas Day and Quaid-e-Azam birth anniversary.

In a statement issued here, Chief Traffic Officer, Mohammad Bin Ashraf formed a special team which would be deputed and perform duties in different parts of Rawalpindi city and Cantonments during the celebrations of Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam birth anniversary.

According to the plan, the traffic team would be headed by 7 deputy superintendents, 28 inspectors, 93 wardens and 19 traffic assistant would perform duties in the vicinity of churches and celebration sites during Christmas day.

The motorists would not be allowed to park their vehicles outside churches. As per plan, parking sites have been established 200 yards away from all churches.

He urged the motorists to cooperate with the traffic wardens so that traffic problems could be averted.

More Stories From Pakistan

