City Traffic Police Rawalpindi Raises Awareness About Traffic Rules, Use Of Helmet

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 06:36 PM

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi under its ongoing campaign is raising awareness about traffic rules, road safety and use of helmet particularly among motorcyclists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi under its ongoing campaign is raising awareness about traffic rules, road safety and use of helmet particularly among motorcyclists.

According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, CTP was running a special campaign aimed at raising awareness about traffic rules, road safety and use of helmet as thousands of road users were briefed about these rules, during last two months.

Mobile education Unit of CTP arranged special briefing sessions on road safety and use of helmets at different educational institutions and other public places in the city, he added.

In order to make the campaign more effective and meaningful traffic wardens and officers had also been issued special instructions, he said adding, Education Wing of Traffic police was making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound.

The CTO urged the people to cooperate with traffic wardens as they were on the roads to facilitate them. A special squad was available to help and facilitate the citizens on Helpline 1915, he added.

He said, civilized nations always observe traffic rules. The citizens should have knowledge about road safety and traffic rules that must be observed on roads.

He said, all traffic issues could be resolved by observing traffic rules which were for the safety and protection of the road users.

Traffic signals should not be violated as such violation with negligent driving may lead to fatal accidents, he said and informed that the traffic police were also disseminating information on various roads and traffic signals in all tehsils of the district in order to educate citizens about traffic rules, signals and the damages caused by traffic violations.

