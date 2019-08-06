UrduPoint.com
City Traffic Police Rawalpindi To Take Strict Action Against Transporters For Overcharging

Tue 06th August 2019 | 07:32 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi would take strict action against the transporters, overcharging the passengers said City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf.

He said the Traffic Wardens had been directed to take action in accordance with the law against the transporters fleecing the passengers.

He warned the transporters against overcharging public transport fares from people going to hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Azha with their families.

The Traffic Officers had been directed to check overcharging and overloading of passengers in buses and vans specially before Eid ul Azha, he said.

The checking would be carried out randomly at different places. Strict action would be taken on the spot and excess fares would be returned to the passengers, he added.

He said, the transporters had been directed to display the fare charts at prominent places at the bus and van stands.

He said that special squads had been deployed to conduct raids to check overcharging and overloading to facilitate the commuters moving to their native towns to celebrate the festive occasion with their families.

The CTO directed the DSPs traffic, sector in-charges and wardens to perform their role effectively to check the overcharging in public transport.

A special cell had also been established to receive public complaints and people could lodge their complaints against overcharging by transporters through helpline 1915 and 051-9272839, he added.

