City Traffic Police reunited missing school girl with parents

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi reunited a missing school girl with parents, informed CTP spokesman here on Monday.

Traffic Warden Haroon Nisar was performing patrolling duty when he found a school girl weeping in uniform at Civil Lines.

The missing girl was handed over to her parents.

The parents thanked the traffic warden and expressed good wishes.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad appreciated the Warden for noble cause. CTO said that the hardworking and honest traffic wardens were the pride of the police department who always strive to protect the life and property of the citizens and maintain the flow of traffic.