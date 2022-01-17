City traffic police start issuing driving licenses at Hayatabad phase-III

City Traffic Police Peshawar has started issuing driving licenses at the traffic office at Hayatabad Phase III to facilitate residents of Hayatabad and surrounding areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police Peshawar has started issuing driving licenses at the traffic office at Hayatabad Phase III to facilitate residents of Hayatabad and surrounding areas.

The initiative was taken on the direction of Chief Capital Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Abbas Ahsan, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat, said the spokesperson of the traffic police Shohab Khan.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said that besides facilitating people, It will ease the workload on the traffic headquarters.

He said that the process of making driving licenses for the people of Hayatabad and the City Sector would be completed soon.

City Traffic Police Peshawar periodically issued learners' licenses to different areas, offices, and communities through the concerned van and this process would continue for the convenience of the people, he added.