City Traffic Police Starts E-challan System

Wed 12th August 2020 | 06:28 PM

City Traffic Police starts e-challan system

The City Traffic Police launched e-challan system here Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ):The City Traffic Police launched e-challan system here Wednesday.

CPO Cap (retd) Muhammad Suhail Ch inaugurated the system at traffic headquarters.

SSP Operation Syed Ali Raza Bukhari, SSP Internal Accountability Asif Zafar Cheema and others were also present.

Under the system, people will be able to pay amount of fine through online banking, mobile APPs, ATM machines and all bank branches.

Initially, the system has been introduced in important areas of the city as a pilot project whichwill be extended.

