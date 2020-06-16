City Traffic Police to aware public about coronavirus through pamphlets

(@FahadShabbir)

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi distributed pamphlets to make people aware of novel Coronavirus here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police Rawalpindi distributed pamphlets to make people aware of novel Coronavirus here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

City Traffic Police education teams raised awareness among the road users as well as shopkeepers, asking them to keep safe social distance from one another.

The team also educated public through a loudspeaker and distributed pamphlets among them regarding Covid-19.

"The traffic police have been busy on ensuring smooth flow of traffic during the peak hours at Murree Road as well as educating people including commuters, shopkeepers and vendors, on precautionary measures," said spokesman.