City Traffic Police To Open Driving Test Centers From June 01

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 06:22 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have decided to open license branch and driving test centers from June 01. Deputy Inspector General of Police head of Traffic police has given orders to concerned officers for opening of driving test center Jinnah Park.

The CTP has urged people to get their number through helpline 0335-9151915 from 9am to 4pm for learner permit, renewal of licence, duplicate licence and international driving licence.

The people has been asked to follow precautionary measures against coronavirus including social distancing, mask, sanitizers and gloves before entering the CTP offices.

More Stories From Pakistan

