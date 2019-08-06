UrduPoint.com
City Traffic Police's Awareness Campaign Continues In Lahore

Tue 06th August 2019

City Traffic Police's awareness campaign continues in Lahore

The City Traffic Police on Tuesday set up a camp at Panorama Centre during an on-going awareness campaign regarding traffic rules and laws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The City Traffic Police on Tuesday set up a camp at Panorama Centre during an on-going awareness campaign regarding traffic rules and laws.

The awareness campaign would remain continue till August 14, whereas, the purpose of this awareness campaign was to create awareness among people regarding road safety measures and implementation of traffic rules and laws, said a spokesman for CTP here.

The traffic officials briefed the people to follow line and lane rule as violation of traffic rules could cause accidents besides affecting smooth traffic flow, he said.

On the occasion, traffic education unit of CTP alsodistributed awareness pamphlets and rewards among people.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

