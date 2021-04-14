UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Wardens Assist Traffic Police In Traffic Regulation On Important Points In The City

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:16 PM

City Wardens assist Traffic police in traffic regulation on important points in the city

City Wardens of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Wednesday performed duties on various important roads to assist the traffic police in the holy month of Ramazan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :City Wardens of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Wednesday performed duties on various important roads to assist the traffic police in the holy month of Ramazan.

The wardens would also be working at hospitals and for the maintenance and protection of the parks, said a spokesperson of the KMC.

The City Wardens have been deployed at 87 places in the city including shopping centers here for the implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

City wardens were assisting in traffic control on the roads till 8 pm while they have also been deployed at 10 places of Taraweeh to facilitate the worshipers.

Overall, more than 600 city wardens are performing their duties at 15 places in Central District, 12 places in South District, 25 places in East District and seven places in Korangi District for helping the traffic police to maintain the flow of traffic on the roads.

While during Iftar and Taraweeh, the duty of city wardens has been imposed to ensure the safety of the citizens near the important mosques and to provide them all kinds of assistance.

The City Wardens would be present with the traffic police on the streets, mosques, shopping malls and open spaces of Taraweeh prayers during Sahar and Iftar and rush hours to guide and facilitate the public.

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed said that the purpose of deployment of city wardens on roads and other places during Ramazan was to create an open and smooth road for traffic.

"The purpose is to ensure better traffic management and vehicle parking so as to prevent traffic disruption and improper parking. The city wardens have been directed to work with the traffic police in organizing traffic near religious places and shopping centers," he added.

Meanwhile, the citizens appreciated the deployment of city wardens in different parts of the city during Ramadan and hoped that the presence of the wardens would help in controlling traffic on the roads and parking of vehicles.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic Guide Korangi All Ramadan

Recent Stories

India Teams Are Temporarily Leading Pakistan And B ..

5 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi International Book Fair to commence 23rd ..

8 minutes ago

UAE Government organises virtual meetings on imple ..

8 minutes ago

Unrealistic tax target to push FBR under stress: M ..

13 minutes ago

Renowned Film Director S. Suleman passes away

2 minutes ago

BISE increase nine counters at one window operatio ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.