City Wardens assist Traffic police in traffic regulation on important points in the city

City Wardens of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Wednesday performed duties on various important roads to assist the traffic police in the holy month of Ramazan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :City Wardens of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Wednesday performed duties on various important roads to assist the traffic police in the holy month of Ramazan.

The wardens would also be working at hospitals and for the maintenance and protection of the parks, said a spokesperson of the KMC.

The City Wardens have been deployed at 87 places in the city including shopping centers here for the implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

City wardens were assisting in traffic control on the roads till 8 pm while they have also been deployed at 10 places of Taraweeh to facilitate the worshipers.

Overall, more than 600 city wardens are performing their duties at 15 places in Central District, 12 places in South District, 25 places in East District and seven places in Korangi District for helping the traffic police to maintain the flow of traffic on the roads.

While during Iftar and Taraweeh, the duty of city wardens has been imposed to ensure the safety of the citizens near the important mosques and to provide them all kinds of assistance.

The City Wardens would be present with the traffic police on the streets, mosques, shopping malls and open spaces of Taraweeh prayers during Sahar and Iftar and rush hours to guide and facilitate the public.

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed said that the purpose of deployment of city wardens on roads and other places during Ramazan was to create an open and smooth road for traffic.

"The purpose is to ensure better traffic management and vehicle parking so as to prevent traffic disruption and improper parking. The city wardens have been directed to work with the traffic police in organizing traffic near religious places and shopping centers," he added.

Meanwhile, the citizens appreciated the deployment of city wardens in different parts of the city during Ramadan and hoped that the presence of the wardens would help in controlling traffic on the roads and parking of vehicles.