City Wardens dept to be upgraded to serve masses more efficiently: Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has said that City Wardens department would be upgraded so that it could serve the city's people in more efficient and effective manner.

The Administrator said this while addressing at City Wardens' physical verification here on Tuesday.

He said that they wanted to upgrade the city wardens department and in the first phase they would be provided proper uniform and other equipment.

"The vehicles being used by the city wardens would also be repaired and they will be given more so that they could perform their duties in effective manner," he added.

Shallwani said that the services of the city wardens would be utilized to preserve assets of the KMC including heritage buildings, parks and hospitals. The city wardens play an important role in providing civic facilities to the people, Shallwani added.

He said that the wardens who perform well would be appreciated, hoping that they would continue serving the people by performing their duties with honesty.

He was of the view that the first priority of each KMC employee should be mass service.

On the occasion, the Administrator also laid floral wreath on monument of martyred wardens, reviewed the parade and hoisted Pakistani flag.

Earlier, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman in his speech said that the city wardens are pride of KMC.

He said the wardens had always served the masses and their services are commendable.

Saif ur Rehman said that the services of the wardens should continue to be utilized for larger interest of Karachi.

Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam and Director City Wardens Raja Rustam also expressed their views hoped that efforts for upgrading the department would give fruitful results.

They said that after up-gradation and resolution of issues, morale of the wardens would be boosted and they would serve the masses in more efficient manner.