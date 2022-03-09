City wardens leaves cancelled due to Ramazan in Karachi

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday cancelled leave of city warden and Security Cell staff during the upcoming Holy month of Ramazan

Relevant departments of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation have been directed not to approve leave applications of city wardens and Security Cell Staff in the meantime, said a statement.

The initiative aims to ensure full availability of city wardens for traffic control and deployment at mosques and Taraweeh gathering places in the city during the month of Ramazan.

Meanwhile, the staff of the Security Cell will also be continuously on duty at the KMC headquarters and other local government offices.

During the holy month of Ramazan, city wardens are specially deployed on the roads and highways to assist the traffic police.

Last year, more than 600 city wardens were deployed at 87 locations in different districts of the city.

This year also, the City Wardens Department of KMC will fulfill its responsibilities in this regard for which precautionary administrative steps are being taken.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the purpose of deployment of city wardens on roads and other places during Ramazan is to create an open and smooth road for traffic while ensuring better traffic management and vehicle parking.

At the same time, the city wardens have been directed to work with the traffic police in controlling traffic near religious places and shopping centers.

The Administrator hoped that the city administration would continue to provide the best services to the citizens in Ramazan this year as in the past.

It will be easier for the citizens to perform the acts of worship and perform other rituals during the holy month, he added.