City wears bridal look on Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW),

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :The provincial metropolis wore a bridal look as it was illuminated with electric lights and decorated with green buntings and flags while the air resounded with praises in anticipation of the birth of Holy Prophet Muhamamd (SAW).

The day of the birth of Prophet Muhamamd (SAW) is being celebrated with religious zeal and fervour and the city is all enveloped in colours and lights. A torch-bearers procession was also taken out in the city.

The 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal (third month of the Islami Hijra Calendar) is the day when last Prophet of Allah (PBUH) was born in Makkah and his arrival to this physical world ushered in a new era of humanism and justice and gave complete of life to mankind. He showed the right path to the universe and His existence was a blessing for all.

Special holy procession marked the evening and the devotees sang praises of the last Prophet of Allah Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

Special 'Mehafil of Zikr' were held in different parts of city while all mosques held Qirat and Naat competitions.

Special ceremony was held at Data Darbar mosque while a traditional gathering was held at the Baba Ground Secretariat.

Schools and colleges also held Naat competitions during the day while these competitions will continue throughout the month.

The corporate sector celebrated the day in a novel way and 'Umrah' ticket raffle was held at Raheem Store, Allama Iqbal Town to distribute tickets among the fortunate-customers through lucky draw.

Renowned folk singer Arif Lohar was guest and also presented Naat-e-Rasool (SAW) on the occasion.

The mahafil of zikr will continue till dawn while special processions will taken out Sunday and the bazars and markets would be decorated to commemorate the bury of the last Prophet of Allah who gave new meaning to life and spread a message of peace, tolerance and harmony besides making people worship one Allah.

Seerat-un-Nabi Conferences and Naatia mushaira will also be held in the city.