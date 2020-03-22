UrduPoint.com
City Wears Deserted Look

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 02:10 PM

City wears deserted look

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The city roads wore a deserted look on Sunday due to partial lock down announced by the government in the wake of corona virus pandemic.

Though the public transport has not been suspended but a very thin traffic was observed on major roads especially at The Mall (Shahrahe Quaid e Azam), Ferozpur Road, Jail Road, Circular Road and Multan Road.

Parks, gardens and playgrounds besides markets and shopping malls have already been closed for public.

It is pertinent to mention here the Punjab government has announced a partial lock down in the province till Tuesday morning. Only medicalstores, grocery shops, meat shops and restaurants have been allowedto open.

