City wears green and white look on Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The provincial capital wore a green and white look as all prominent buildings, roads, chowks and rooftops in every nook and corner have been decorated tastefully with national flags, buntings and lights on the eve of 73rd Independence Day.

Especially, buildings, walls, trees and poles at the central roads like The Mall, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Circular Road and Allama Iqbal road have been beautifully decorated with the national flags.

WAPDA House building, Punjab Assembly building, Alfalah building, Panorama Centre and Anarkali Bazaar have been specially decorated.

Apart from flags, badges, posters, streamers, hats, wigs and specially designed clothes and now the green-and-white colored face masks are also getting popular among the youngsters. T-shirts inscribed with popular slogans like 'Pakistan Zindabad', Dil Dil Pakistan and 'Jashn-e-Azaadi' are also attracting the youth.

The citizens of the provincial capital are expressing their joy on the I-Day by installing national flags on their vehicles like motorbike and cars. Taxi and rickshaw drivers have also hoisted the national flag on their vehicles.

Heavy rush was being observed at bakery shops where the people were coming to place advance booking orders for bi-color cakes to celebrate the Independence Day at their homes.

A citizen Khalid Rizwan said while talking to this scribe on Thursday that his family members living in and abroad were arranging an online get-together on Independence Day. His family would decorate rooms with green flags, posters and buntings and cut bi-color cakes to mark the occasion.

A large number of shops and stalls have been setup in all markets where flags, badges, buntings, T-shirts, toys and other accessories have also been put for sale.

A vendor Saleem Butt said the people especially children and youngsters come in large numbers to buy flags and stickers to decorate their bikes and motor vehicles.

An interesting thing is display of flags of Kashmir which have been observed at almost every stall this year to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people living in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Waseem Alam, a teacher by profession appreciated the idea introducedby the government about tree plantation on August 14 and said it wouldmake the day more purposeful.