City witnesses 23 mm rain, WASA put on high alert

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) issued high alert after city witnessed first rain of monsoon, here on Tuesday evening.

The rain dispelled sizzling heat and turned weather pleasant. It brought respite for citizens.

However, water was found stagnant after the rain.

Managing Director WASA Naseem Khalid Chandio directed officials concerned to drain out water as early as possible.

He directed them to make disposal station operation with full capacity. In case of load shedding, he instructed them to run disposal stations by generator. He directed officers to monitor staffers in the field. According to WASA official sources, the city witnessed an average 23 mm rain.