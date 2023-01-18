UrduPoint.com

City Zone Police Arrests 363 Accused, Recovers Valuables Worth Rs 99.1m

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2023 | 02:10 PM

City zone police arrests 363 accused, recovers valuables worth Rs 99.1m

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad city zone police arrested 363 outlaws during last three months and recovered looted items worth of Rs 99.1 million including gold ornaments, vehicles and motorbikes from their possessions.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, special tasks were assigned to the zonal DPO's and police teams to arrest those involved in heinous crime and recover the looted items.

City Zone police teams conducted massive crackdown against the criminal elements and succeeded in apprehending 363 outlaws including 65 members of 26 criminal gangs during the last three months.

Police teams recovered nine vehicles, 12 motorbikes, 59.

430 kilogram hashish, 22.696 kilogram heroin, 258 gram ice, 310 liters liquor, 374 wine bottles, 46 pistols, six rifles and two Kalashnikovs with ammunition from their possession.

During the crackdown against professional beggars, police teams arrested 1190 beggars and their handlers.

IGP Islamabad said that it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to the citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it adding that eagle squad and falcons are playing its effective role in crime prevention.

He has also appealed to the citizens to call Pukar-15 about any suspicious activity and cooperate with police.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Nasir Eagle Criminals Gold From Million

Recent Stories

PTI always plays politics of chaos in country: San ..

PTI always plays politics of chaos in country: Sanaullah

16 minutes ago
 Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraterna ..

Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraternal consultative meeting

48 minutes ago
 Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadf ..

Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadfast partners

2 hours ago
 KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochista ..

Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati T ..

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.