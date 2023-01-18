City zone police arrests 363 accused, recovers valuables worth Rs 99.1m

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad city zone police arrested 363 outlaws during last three months and recovered looted items worth of Rs 99.1 million including gold ornaments, vehicles and motorbikes from their possessions.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, special tasks were assigned to the zonal DPO's and police teams to arrest those involved in heinous crime and recover the looted items.

City Zone police teams conducted massive crackdown against the criminal elements and succeeded in apprehending 363 outlaws including 65 members of 26 criminal gangs during the last three months.

Police teams recovered nine vehicles, 12 motorbikes, 59.

430 kilogram hashish, 22.696 kilogram heroin, 258 gram ice, 310 liters liquor, 374 wine bottles, 46 pistols, six rifles and two Kalashnikovs with ammunition from their possession.

During the crackdown against professional beggars, police teams arrested 1190 beggars and their handlers.

IGP Islamabad said that it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to the citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it adding that eagle squad and falcons are playing its effective role in crime prevention.

He has also appealed to the citizens to call Pukar-15 about any suspicious activity and cooperate with police.