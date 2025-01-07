Open Menu

City's Air Quality Remains Unhealthy

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 09:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The city's air quality remained a concern, with an average AQI of 175, categorized as unhealthy. The PM2.5 concentration in Lahore was 17.9 times higher than the World Health Organization’s annual guideline value.

The most polluted areas in the city included Hiking & Mountaineering Club GCU (AQI 233); Polo Ground Cantt (AQI 211); Bedian Road (AQI 201); Burki Road (AQI 199); Phase 8-DHA (AQI 197); Pine Avenue (AQI 192) and University of Central Punjab (AQI 189).

