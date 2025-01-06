City’s air quality remains unhealthy with average AQI of 175

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The city’s air quality remained unhealthy, with an average AQI of 175. The PM2.5 concentration was 17.9 times higher than the World Health Organization’s annual guideline value.

The most polluted localities in the city included: Pine Avenue (414)

Phase 8, DHA (307 AQI); US Consulate (282); Near Ada Plot, Raiwind Road (268); University of Management and Technology (265); Askari 10 (262); Polo Ground Cantt (216); Johar Town (201) and Hiking & Mountaineering Club, GCU (199 AQI).