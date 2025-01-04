Open Menu

City's AQI Increases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2025 | 08:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Air pollution level on Saturday had been increased in the provincial capital

once again.

The average air quality index (AQI) of the 'City of Gardens' reached 398, making Lahore the second

most polluted city in the world.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the highest AQI was recorded in

Cantt area at 796, followed by 621 around Mall Road and 528 in Johar Town.

In addition, the AQI was recorded around 493 at Shimla Pahari, while 492 on Defence Road.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the CM Punjab's flagship initiative Green Credit Programme (PGCP)

has been launched to curtail smog and air pollution in Lahore.

The PGCP is a part of the Punjab Growth Strategy and aims at achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The program is being implemented first in the city of Lahore to combat pollution, and will, later on, expand across the entire province.

The programme seeks to mobilise youth, students, women and the broader community to engage in environmentally positive actions. Individuals and communities carrying out environmentally positive actions, broadly have been divided into six areas of interventions including Air, Water, Waste, Land, Biodiversity & Ecology and Awareness.

