City's Average AQI Recorded At 194
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2024 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The Lahore city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 194, falling into the "unhealthy" category.
The PM2.5 concentrations were measured at 23.4 times higher than the World Health Organisation's annual PM2.
5 guideline value.
The most polluted areas in the city included Hiking & Mountaineering Club GCU (AQI 264), MM Alam Road (259), Bedian Road (231), Shahdara (226), University of Management and Technology (224), Valencia Town (222), Askari 10 (212), and Polo Ground Cantt (208).
