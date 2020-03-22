UrduPoint.com
City's Dis-infection Campaign In Progress With Full Swing

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 05:00 PM

City's dis-infection campaign in progress with full swing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :City's dis-infection campaign, with an aim to fight against coronavirus threat, is in progress with full swing across the city.

This was stated by District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleem UIlah while talking to APP here on Sunday. He informed that Rescue 1122 teams were visiting all important buildings, including hospitals, both government and private, roads, bus stand and many other crowded place and washing areas with chlorinated water. The chlorinated water is highly concentrated. Its concentration is five percents, he disclosed. He informed when chlorine is mixed in water then the water turns into antiseptic solution.

Disinfection campaign is being run for two days. About 150 fire fighters with 15 vehicles are taking part in the campaign. To a question, he stated "As there was low gathering of people on roads or other places, so the antiseptic water is not injurious.

About hospitals, he informed that they disinfected Nishtar hospital, Kidney hospital, and many other hospitals. Similarly, different roads, Katchehry, Metro Bus station and others important areas in the city were also disinfected.

The fire-fighters are working in three shifts. "Initially, the disinfection campaign is for two days only. However, in case of need, it could be extended", he concluded.

