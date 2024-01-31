Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 09:16 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) district East Karachi Syed Irfan Ali Bahadur on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding security arrangements for the general elections -2024 in a meeting at Rangoon Wala Hall here.

Investigation SSP, Special Branch SSP and Divisional SPs attended the meeting, said a spokesperson of the district East police.

Other police officers including SDPOs, Investigation DSPs, SHOs, SIOs, Intelligence staff, QRF East and HMs of district police also participated in the meeting.

The meeting was informed about the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the higher officers with regard to security arrangements for elections.

SSP East Syed Irfan Ali Bahadur during the meeting took a complete review of the current situation of law and order in the district and the arrangements made by the police on the occasion of the general elections.

SDPOs and SHOs were issued orders for the comprehensive strategy and effective policing on the day of the general elections.

On the occasion, a fool-proof plan was also devised for the security of all polling stations, polling staff and polling including ballot boxes, ballot papers, etc.

It was also decided that anti-riot/reserve and QRF platoons should be kept ready and alert all the time to deal with any emergency situation.

It was also decided that it is mandatory to provide breakfast and food for the people on time.

The police officers should provide full security at the entry and exit gates of the polling stations in their areas to ensure that every person is searched.

The concerned DSPs and SHOs should keep in touch with DROs, AROs and ROs.

All the personnel should be constantly aware of this fact, unless there is an order, they should not leave their duty point under any circumstances. The officers on checking duty should keep checking from time to time

Further, the SSP East said that flag march and search and combing operations should be conducted in the district to maintain law and order in the general elections.

