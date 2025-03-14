City’s iftar parties packed with devotees as dates offer warm welcomes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The dates outlets on Friday attracted faithful in substantial numbers for Iftar parties in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

All the fruits markets of Peshawar including Gul Bhar, Firdus, Hasthnagri, Chamkani, Faqirabad, Boards, Tehkal, Cantonment, Pishtakhara, Kohat, Dalazak Roads and Qissa Khwani bazaar etc are flooded with different varieties of dates, attracting buyers despite it’s high prices.

Great rush of buyers was seen on dates outlets at these areas where the commodity was being sold like a hot cake.

“Dhaki Kajoor (date) is my prime choice for Iftar. I have bought four kilograms dates including two kilogram each for my married daughters as special Ramazan gift,” said Fayaz Khan, a retired PST teacher and resident of Wapda Town Peshawar at Qissa Khwani bazaar while talking to APP.

Owing to its delicious taste and numerous health and nutrition benefits, date is an integral part of almost every “Dastarkhwan” and a prime choice of the rozadars (fasting people) during Iftar parties.

The business of imported and locally produced dates (Kajoor) have get upward boom during Ramzan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts where people thronged to its shop after Zuhar prayer.

This year, Muzafati date is being sold at Rs450-460 per kilogram compared to RsRs420-440 last year in Peshawar. Similarly, Iranian dates are being sold at Rs330-320 this year as against Rs280 per kg last year and its price is quite high this year that needed to be checked by the district administration in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Dhaki DI Khan’s dates are also almost out of reach of poor people as it is being sold at Rs460-480 this year against Rs400-420 last year in Peshawar where high inflation and skyrocketing prices irked Rozadars.

“Despite its high prices, Ajwa Kajoor are my favorite item and my iftar party cannot be complete without it,” said Nasir Ali, a property dealer while talking to APP at Hashtnagri bazaar.

“I prefers Ajwa dates due to its better taste and numerous nutrition and health benefits. However my family and friends liked Dhaki dates of DI Khan during Iftar as it help in restoration of blood sugar levels after fasting all day.

Punjgor dates are also attracting consumers in large number in local markets due to it’s better quality and nutritious level. “My sister has requested four kilograms’ dates but I purchased only two kilograms because of its high prices in Peshawar,” said Nasir.

The consumers said it was the responsibility of the district administration to control prices of daily use items including dates in open markets during Ramazanul Mubarak and urged DCs to activate his staff to control price hikes during Ramadan.

Dr Malik Riaz Khan, head of the medical and children ward at Govt Rashid Hussain Shaheed Hospital told APP that dates were an important food item during Ramzan and recommended people to commence Iftar by eating at least five dates because it provides the body with necessary sugar and helping in the restoration of blood sugar level after fasting all the day.

“One of the most common reasons for headaches or dizziness during Ramzan is low blood sugar that is why eating dates is very beneficial at the start of Iftar to maintain sugar level and control hunger,” he said.

He said it is easy to digest so they don’t exhaust the fasting person’s stomach, adding research studies proved that having dates after fasting has got great benefits for nutrition and health of people.

“Dates decrease great hunger feeling of the fasting person and people don’t rush into excessive food eating, which causes digestion disorders.”

Dr Malik Riaz said dates prepare a person’s stomach to receive food after being inactive throughout the day by activating the release of digestive secretions and juices rich with sugary energy.

The scientific studies showed that eating dates were extremely beneficial for pregnant women and lactating mothers as it contains certain stimulants, which assist in strengthening the muscles of the womb that can lead to an easier delivery and good health of newborns.

He said that dates may be consumed even after Ramazan keeping in view of its seen and unseen numerous health benefits for people.

