(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik, said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)-led government is following the policy to put country on path to progress and prosperity.

He said that they believe on practical steps and it's proof is starting of mega uplift projects in the city.

Provincial minister expressed these views during inauguration of sewerage project at Dunyapur road here on Friday.

He said that the major drainage issue of the city is going to be resolved and added that special focus being paid on basic and important facility of sewerage at adjacent population areas along with replacement of outdated sewerage line at urban area.

He said that sewerage facility was being provided at those areas where facility was not available first at a cost of Rs 300 million.

Managing Director WASA Nasir Iqbal while giving briefing said that about 10, 000 feet sewerage lines would be laid at various areas of Dunyapur at a cost of Rs 80 million.

He said that people of Basti Ahilpur, basti head Naubahar, Bhattiabad and other areas would get rid of the old issue of drainage on permanent basis through sewerage system facility.