UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City's Major Drainage Issue To Be Resolved Soon, Says Dr Akhtar Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 09:13 PM

City's major drainage issue to be resolved soon, says Dr Akhtar Malik

Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik, said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)-led government is following the policy to put country on path to progress and prosperity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik, said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)-led government is following the policy to put country on path to progress and prosperity.

He said that they believe on practical steps and it's proof is starting of mega uplift projects in the city.

Provincial minister expressed these views during inauguration of sewerage project at Dunyapur road here on Friday.

He said that the major drainage issue of the city is going to be resolved and added that special focus being paid on basic and important facility of sewerage at adjacent population areas along with replacement of outdated sewerage line at urban area.

He said that sewerage facility was being provided at those areas where facility was not available first at a cost of Rs 300 million.

Managing Director WASA Nasir Iqbal while giving briefing said that about 10, 000 feet sewerage lines would be laid at various areas of Dunyapur at a cost of Rs 80 million.

He said that people of Basti Ahilpur, basti head Naubahar, Bhattiabad and other areas would get rid of the old issue of drainage on permanent basis through sewerage system facility.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Road Progress Nasir Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Nat ..

17 minutes ago

WAM keen on strengthening cooperation with Russian ..

17 minutes ago

Fleeing again: Congolese fearing volcano seek shel ..

1 minute ago

NEPRA-Akhuwat collaboration to support authority's ..

2 minutes ago

Lukashenko Plans to Show Putin 'Some Documents' Ab ..

2 minutes ago

Republicans Send Letter to Pelosi Requesting Democ ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.