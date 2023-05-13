UrduPoint.com

City's Roads Open For Traffic: CTO

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2023 | 11:00 AM

City's roads open for traffic: CTO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :All the roads of Rawalpindi city were open for vehicular traffic and the traffic was normal, said City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan here on Saturday.

The CTO informed that all the containers on the Mall Road had been removed.

Traffic was normal on all the roads of the town, including Murree Road and Mall Road, he said.

Due to construction work on Jhelum Road near Swan Bridge, there was extraordinary traffic pressure as the traffic is being driven in one line, he said adding, additional traffic personnel had also been deployed to regulate traffic on the Jhelum Road, particularly in the construction area.

Traffic wardens were trying to ensure a smooth flow of traffic across the city as usual, Taimoor Khan said.

He also requested the citizens to follow the traffic rules to avoid traffic congestion.

Related Topics

Murree Road Traffic Rawalpindi Jhelum All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th May 2023

2 hours ago
 Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

10 hours ago
 Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in qua ..

Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in quarterly net profit

10 hours ago
 Outsider Bais wins Giro stage on snow-capped Apenn ..

Outsider Bais wins Giro stage on snow-capped Apennine peak

11 hours ago
 DG ISPR brushes aside rumours about resignations o ..

DG ISPR brushes aside rumours about resignations of senior army officers

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.