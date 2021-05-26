UrduPoint.com
City's Traders Demand To Remove Illegal Bus Terminals

The city traders on Wednesday demanded to remove illegal bus terminals set up around the Pirwadahi bus terminal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The city traders on Wednesday demanded to remove illegal bus terminals set up around the Pirwadahi bus terminal.

President Traders Welfare Association Sharjeel Mir led by a delegation met Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah and conveyed their concern regarding growing illegal bus terminals around the Pirwadhai bus stand to end frequent traffic jams which were affecting their business.

He said that illegal vehicle parking and encroachments were creating a massive traffic jam and also causing accidents.

Mir said due to lack of parking space, many markets of downtown areas were losing customers and distances of minutes were being covered in hours due to acute road encroachments and traffic stuck ups.

"It is need of the hour to construct more parking plazas in the city to resolve the issue of increasing transport, "he added.

Mir also demanded to start anti-encroachment drive to ensure smooth traffic flow on the congested roads, adding businessmen community was a major contributor of the national economy and the government must facilitate them for the betterment of the national progress.

The Commissioner while acknowledging the veracity of the trader's concerns assured them that their problems would be addressed.

More Stories From Pakistan

