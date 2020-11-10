UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City's Various Areas Put Under Smart Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 04:58 PM

City's various areas put under smart lockdown

Different areas of the city Tuesday were put under smart lockdown after receiving increasing number of coronavirus positive patients from local health units

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Different areas of the city Tuesday were put under smart lockdown after receiving increasing number of coronavirus positive patients from local health units.

Areas came under lockdown including Naqashband colony, Gulghast colony, Mepco colony, Khwajabad near Multan Katchery and Sadat colony.

All medical services centres, pharmacy shops, collection points, hospitals and clinics were exempted from lockdown.

Milk shops, chicken and fish meat, flour units and bakeries were directed to get operational for ten hours, from 7 am to 7 pm.

Grocery stores, general stores, fruits and vegetables sale points would remain open from 9 am to 7 pm as per order issued by the district government.

Lockdown was aimed at limiting people's movement to avoid further risk of coronavirus spread.

Related Topics

Multan Sale From Government Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Total VAT revenues amount to AED11.6bn from Januar ..

1 minute ago

Jebel Ali Port, Jafza see steady growth in constru ..

1 minute ago

PM calls for global coordinated efforts to combat ..

4 minutes ago

PITB and South Punjab Secretariat sign MoU for e-F ..

9 minutes ago

Gaming, Streaming services and Restaurant vouchers ..

14 minutes ago

Punjab govt imposes smart lockdown in different lo ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.