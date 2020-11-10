Different areas of the city Tuesday were put under smart lockdown after receiving increasing number of coronavirus positive patients from local health units

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Different areas of the city Tuesday were put under smart lockdown after receiving increasing number of coronavirus positive patients from local health units.

Areas came under lockdown including Naqashband colony, Gulghast colony, Mepco colony, Khwajabad near Multan Katchery and Sadat colony.

All medical services centres, pharmacy shops, collection points, hospitals and clinics were exempted from lockdown.

Milk shops, chicken and fish meat, flour units and bakeries were directed to get operational for ten hours, from 7 am to 7 pm.

Grocery stores, general stores, fruits and vegetables sale points would remain open from 9 am to 7 pm as per order issued by the district government.

Lockdown was aimed at limiting people's movement to avoid further risk of coronavirus spread.