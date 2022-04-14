UrduPoint.com

"Cityscape Of Lahore" Painting Competition Concludes

Published April 14, 2022

"Cityscape of Lahore" painting competition concludes

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Thursday organized a prize distribution ceremony of painting competition titled "Cityscape of Lahore" here at Alhamra Art Museum, Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Thursday organized a prize distribution ceremony of painting competition titled "Cityscape of Lahore" here at Alhamra Art Museum, Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium.

The LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and Deputy Director Cultural Complex Naveed-ul-Hassan Bukhari distributed prizes among the winners. Around 85 artists across the country took part in the painting competition.

All the paintings featured beautiful work by artists in almost every medium and size (oil, acrylics, watercolor, mixed medium, pen, and iron art).

Huzaila Zahid won the first prize of Rs 20,000, Hafiz Mohammad Imran secured second prize of Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000 were won by Anwar Khan for third position, Rs 7,000 by Shabana Anwar for fourth, and Rs 5000 were won by Hafsa who secured fifth position.

Certificates were also issued to all participants.

On the occasion, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi congratulated the winners and said that the young artists have painted the beauty of Lahore in their unique style, adding, "I am glad to see them." He further said that the competition aims to highlight the culture of Lahore in the world and hone the skills of the youth.

Deputy Director Cultural Complex Naveed-ul-Hassan Bukhari said that the relationship between Alhamra and the young generation grows on daily basis.

The participants in the competition appreciated the efforts of Alhamra and expressed their best wishes for its administration.

