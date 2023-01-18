UrduPoint.com

City/Tehsil Council Polling On January 25

Published January 18, 2023

City/tehsil council polling on January 25

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission (ECP) has fixed January 25 as the date for holding city/tehsil councils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has asked the members of the councils/electoral colleges to elect presiding officers for their respective councils.

Provincial Election Commissioner in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shamshad Khan said that an official notification has been issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan in this regard.

The ECP has already appointed ROs for the polling, who have also imparted necessary orientation/training on 16th January 2023 of this month, he added.

Furthermore, nomination Forms could be obtained from the offices of ROs concerned, which could be submitted on 25th January 2023 till 1:00 PM with the RO concerned.

He also informed that scrutiny of the nomination papers would be held on the same day. About the mode of the election, he explained that polling would be held through open division on 25th January 2023 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

The member of the said council should enter the name of the candidate of his choice in the register and the RO should declare the candidate who gets more votes as returned.

The returning candidate would take oath from the concerned RO on the same day.

