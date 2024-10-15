Citywide Mosquito Fumigation In Full Swing, 16 Arrested For Violating Dengue SoPs
Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM
The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration have initiated the fumigation operations across the Federal Capital to tackle the mosquito breeding and reduce the risk of dengue
According to the spokesman of ICT administration, the authority intensifying actions to prevent dengue, with multiple arrests made for violations of safety protocols.
The spokesman confirmed that fumigation has already been completed in key areas, including the Jinnah Convention Centre, Constitution Avenue, and the Blue Area. Other places such as Swan Garden, Jinnah Garden, and H-13 have also undergone fumigation treatments.
Furthermore, efforts have been made in Alipur, Expressway, Sihala, Koral Chowk, and Khanna Pul, where fumigation has been completed. Similarly, operations have been carried out in areas like Zia Masjid Stop, Sitara Market, G-7, and Dhok Abbasi.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad has directed that the fumigation process be accelerated in various other neighborhoods to ensure effective coverage.
Meanwhile, in a citywide crackdown on violations of dengue prevention guidelines, authorities arrested 16 people. Assistant Commissioners (AC) led operations in several areas where mosquito breeding was found to be a risk.
The AC Pothohar led by district administration teams have arrested six individuals for disregarding dengue safety measures. In Nillore, four people were detained for similar violations. The AC Industrial Area made five arrests in I-9, and another individual was taken into custody in G-8 by a magistrate.
These arrests were made as part of efforts to enforce dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and prevent further mosquito breeding. City officials, under the direction of DC Islamabad, continue to conduct these operations to ensure public health and safety.
