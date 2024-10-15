Open Menu

Citywide Mosquito Fumigation In Full Swing, 16 Arrested For Violating Dengue SoPs

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM

Citywide mosquito fumigation in full swing, 16 arrested for violating dengue SoPs

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration have initiated the fumigation operations across the Federal Capital to tackle the mosquito breeding and reduce the risk of dengue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration have initiated the fumigation operations across the Federal Capital to tackle the mosquito breeding and reduce the risk of dengue.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, the authority intensifying actions to prevent dengue, with multiple arrests made for violations of safety protocols.

The spokesman confirmed that fumigation has already been completed in key areas, including the Jinnah Convention Centre, Constitution Avenue, and the Blue Area. Other places such as Swan Garden, Jinnah Garden, and H-13 have also undergone fumigation treatments.

Furthermore, efforts have been made in Alipur, Expressway, Sihala, Koral Chowk, and Khanna Pul, where fumigation has been completed. Similarly, operations have been carried out in areas like Zia Masjid Stop, Sitara Market, G-7, and Dhok Abbasi.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad has directed that the fumigation process be accelerated in various other neighborhoods to ensure effective coverage.

Meanwhile, in a citywide crackdown on violations of dengue prevention guidelines, authorities arrested 16 people. Assistant Commissioners (AC) led operations in several areas where mosquito breeding was found to be a risk.

The AC Pothohar led by district administration teams have arrested six individuals for disregarding dengue safety measures. In Nillore, four people were detained for similar violations. The AC Industrial Area made five arrests in I-9, and another individual was taken into custody in G-8 by a magistrate.

These arrests were made as part of efforts to enforce dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and prevent further mosquito breeding. City officials, under the direction of DC Islamabad, continue to conduct these operations to ensure public health and safety.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue Alipur Market Mosque

Recent Stories

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

14 minutes ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

4 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

4 minutes ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

10 minutes ago
 1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

10 minutes ago
 Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

53 minutes ago
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

32 minutes ago
 Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on ..

Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks

32 minutes ago
 Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties b ..

Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO

32 minutes ago
 KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for ..

KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day

32 minutes ago
 Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punj ..

Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year

32 minutes ago
 PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism ..

PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan