Civic agencies of city not transferring lifted garbage to landfill site: SSWMB chief

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Managing Director Dr. A.D Sanjnani on Tuesday in a letter addressed to the Commissioner Karachi mentioned that the civic agencies were not transferring the garbage collected from their jurisdictions to the landfill site

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) : Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Managing Director Dr. A.D Sanjnani on Tuesday in a letter addressed to the Commissioner Karachi mentioned that the civic agencies were not transferring the garbage collected from their jurisdictions to the landfill site

The SSWMB chief said it was not clear that where the civic agencies were shifting their garbage, according to a statement of SSWMB issued here.

Dr. A.D Sanjnani informed the commissioner that garbage from across the city was not being transferred to the landfill site. He said that SSWMB had installed computerized systems at Jam Chakro and Gond Pass which helps monitor the board that from where the garbage was lifted and from where not being lifted.

SSWMB chief said that a system should be introduced in all the civic agencies for transferring of lifted garbage to the landfill site rather throwing it in the rain drains and other nullahs.

He said that monsoon season was round the corner and it was better to make extra-ordinary and result oriented arrangements. He sought the cooperation of all concerned civic agencies to ensure provision of best facilities to Karachiites.

Dr. A.D Sanjnani said that all the civic agencies should ensure that the contractors assigned for drains/nullahs cleaning must transfer the lifted trash to landfill site and collect the computerized slip. The contractors be paid only after submitting the computerized slip of transferring the garbage to landfill site.