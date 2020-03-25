Civic bodies, administration to ensure cleanliness of major Islamabad Capital Territory thoroughfares

Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) were directed to wash all markets, busy area and major roads of the city with disinfectant chemicals and carry out cleanliness in the all parts of the metropolis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) were directed to wash all markets, busy area and major roads of the city with disinfectant chemicals and carry out cleanliness in the all parts of the metropolis.

"All the departments are participating in this special operation, the steps are taken as preventive measure to control the spread of Coronavirus in the Federal capital.

Chemical to be used for washing are procured by the ICT Administration from a Chemicals factory at Attock and is en route. The activity would be started from tomorrow after input from Ministry of Health. The step has been taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the city," said a press release.

Furthermore, in line with the instructions of CDA Management, four ventilators were made operative at CDA Hospital from Thursday. Moreover in accordance with instructions of CDA management, Doctors and Paramedical staff of CDA Hospital were directed to remain alert to cope with any emergent situation.

Moreover, a camp office was also established at CDA Hospital to ensure implementation of medical advisory issued by the government.

CDA Management and ICT Administration has requested the residents of the city to cooperate with the authorities so that spread of Coronavirus could be controlled. The residents have been further requested to stay at home, avoid unnecessary movements and follow the instructions issued by the departments in this regard.