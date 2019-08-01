UrduPoint.com
Civic Bodies Fail To Drain Rainwater Out Of Low Lying Areas Of Hyderabad

Thu 01st August 2019

Civic bodies fail to drain rainwater out of low lying areas of Hyderabad

Despite passage of five days, the civic bodies and district administration have failed to drain out the accumulated rainwater which inundated the low lying localities of Hyderabad district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Despite passage of five days, the civic bodies and district administration have failed to drain out the accumulated rainwater which inundated the low lying localities of Hyderabad district.

Hyderabad had received around 188 mm rainfall on Monday last which played havoc in the district particularly in low lying areas of Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas where the citizens marooned and still waiting for drainage of rainwater from their areas.

Besides low lying areas, the rainwater also submerged Niaz Stadium international cricket venue, Zoological Garden, Sindh Museum, Central Eid Gah, Railway Station and even Shahbaz Building where the offices of divisional and district administrations are situated.

Despite directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, the district administration, Hyderabad Municipal Corporation as well as Water and Sanitation Agency have failed to discharge their assigned responsibilities of draining out the rainwater from submerged areas.

Meanwhile, in areas of Mehar Ali Society, Bilal Masjid Road of Latifabad Units 2 and 11 and affected areas of Qasiamabd, the Army personnel were witnessed rescuing the stranded citizens through boats and de-watering the accumulated rainwater. The medical and relief camps of Pakistan Army and Rangers have also been established in affected areas where medical facilities, clean drinking water and food stuff are being provided to marooned citizens.

On Thursday, the people also staged protest demonstrations with blocking of roads in various parts of Hyderabad City, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas against the failure of HESCO management in restoring power supply which also caused discontinuation of water supply.

