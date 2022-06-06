UrduPoint.com

Civic Bodies Put Out Trail-3 Inferno After Strenuous Efforts

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Civic bodies put out Trail-3 inferno after strenuous efforts

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The civic bodies have put out the fire that broke out on Sunday at Trial-3 of the Margalla Hills National Park after strenuous efforts of over 150 fire fighters continued for almost 15 hours.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Wildlife Management board and Pakistan Army jointly assisted the firefighting operation.

The National Disaster Management Authority also assisted the Capital's district administration in getting two helicopters to expedite the fire extinguishing efforts.

A CDA official told APP that the firefighting operation concluded at 0500 hours early in the morning. Around 150 individuals took part in the effort to douse the massive fire.

The heavy fire affected a huge area of the protected forest where Pakistan Army on the special directions of the prime minister provided two helicopters to assist civil administration in the operation.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) also in its news release informed that the Army was assisting civil administration in extinguishing the fire on Margalla Hills.

Two helicopters of Pakistan Army Aviation were flown to the affected area.

The helicopters through multiple sorties used bambi buckets carrying water for extinguishing the fire.

An official of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) told APP that the fire was reported around 02:00 p.m. to 02:30 p.m. at Trail-3.

Almost 25 fire fighters of IWMB initially rushed to the scene to put out fire whereas 20 fire fighters of the CDA were working jointly to extinguishing the fire, he added.

The official added that the CDA had also called a reinforcement of its additional firefighting staff that comprised of around 25 fire fighters to join the efforts in dousing the fire.

He said the fire was massive and probably man-made as every year forest fire used to erupt in this area during peak season.

It may be mentioned here that fire season starts from April in Margalla and badly damages biodiversity and environment. The IWMB and CDA officials set up fire fighting pickets to patrol the area to contain forest fires in the national park.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Fire Prime Minister Army Water ISPR April May Sunday Capital Development Authority From P

Recent Stories

Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability R ..

Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability Report

45 minutes ago
 Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Bl ..

Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Block with easy access from cana ..

54 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion a ..

Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion against PM Johnson

58 minutes ago
 Police present Dua Zahra before SHC today

Police present Dua Zahra before SHC today

2 hours ago
 Rupee again touches 199.75 against the US dollar

Rupee again touches 199.75 against the US dollar

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan urged OIC to take action against Modi g ..

Imran Khan urged OIC to take action against Modi govt

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.