UrduPoint.com

Civic Bodies Should Bring H-9 Cemetery At Par With Other Graveyards: Albert

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Civic bodies should bring H-9 cemetery at par with other graveyards: Albert

National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Member Albert David Monday asked the civic bodies to bring Sector H-9 Christian cemetery at par with other graveyards located in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Member Albert David Monday asked the civic bodies to bring Sector H-9 Christian cemetery at par with other graveyards located in the Federal capital.

Talking to APP, he lamented that Christian community was forced to exhume the graves of their loved ones on their own.

He said there were no gravediggers in the cemetery and it was full of wild bushes portraying the horror scene to the visitors.

Despite repeated complaints to Capital Development Authority and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad to address the issue, he said the civic bodies did not pay any heed towards their appeals.

Meanwhile, a member of Christian community Afzal Hance, sharing his bitter experience, informed that he visited sector H-9 Christian cemetery to offer the last rituals of his sister where he observed that there were no gravediggers and it was full of wild bushes.

When contacted the quarters concerned, he received a cold response and directed to dig out the grave with the help of kith and kin or to hire the services of some other gravediggers.

Related Topics

Islamabad David Capital Development Authority Christian

Recent Stories

Young parliamentarians should enhance legislative ..

Young parliamentarians should enhance legislative abilities in best interest of ..

1 minute ago
 Toll Holdings Reaches $6.1Mln Settlement With US i ..

Toll Holdings Reaches $6.1Mln Settlement With US in Sanctions Dispute - Treasury

3 minutes ago
 Over 30,000 copies of Holy Qur'an gifted to visito ..

Over 30,000 copies of Holy Qur'an gifted to visitors of Grand Mosque

3 minutes ago
 WHO reaffirms commitment to work towards a malaria ..

WHO reaffirms commitment to work towards a malaria-free world

4 minutes ago
 Croatia Refuses to Organize Return Flight for Russ ..

Croatia Refuses to Organize Return Flight for Russian Diplomats - Russian Foreig ..

4 minutes ago
 China launches rocket from space platform into nea ..

China launches rocket from space platform into near space

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.