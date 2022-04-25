Civic bodies should bring H-9 cemetery at par with other graveyards: Albert

National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Member Albert David Monday asked the civic bodies to bring Sector H-9 Christian cemetery at par with other graveyards located in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Member Albert David Monday asked the civic bodies to bring Sector H-9 Christian cemetery at par with other graveyards located in the Federal capital.

Talking to APP, he lamented that Christian community was forced to exhume the graves of their loved ones on their own.

He said there were no gravediggers in the cemetery and it was full of wild bushes portraying the horror scene to the visitors.

Despite repeated complaints to Capital Development Authority and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad to address the issue, he said the civic bodies did not pay any heed towards their appeals.

Meanwhile, a member of Christian community Afzal Hance, sharing his bitter experience, informed that he visited sector H-9 Christian cemetery to offer the last rituals of his sister where he observed that there were no gravediggers and it was full of wild bushes.

When contacted the quarters concerned, he received a cold response and directed to dig out the grave with the help of kith and kin or to hire the services of some other gravediggers.