Civic Body Continues Beautification Of Federal Capital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 09:04 PM
The administration of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is busy around the clock in beautifying the city of Islamabad and providing the best facilities to the citizens
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The administration of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is busy around the clock in beautifying the city of Islamabad and providing the best facilities to the citizens. The CDA administration is also taking concrete and effective measures regarding the physical health and fitness of the staff working in the field.
In this regard, on the instructions of the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), the DG civic management distributed protective and safety clothes among the sanitary workers who are working in the field.
According to the details, special face masks and splash face shields to protect the nose and mouth from human waste and sewage water were also distributed among the sanitary workers on the instructions of Chairman CDA.
Moreover, in order to avoid human waste and other toxic elements in the field works, special cover-like clothes were also distributed which are light in weight and do not have any harmful effects on the human body.
Similarly, protective gloves and shoes were also distributed among the sanitary workers to protect their hands and feet from toxic elements.
Recent Stories
South Africa sets general election for May 29
FESCO to hold E-court on Thursday
International Mother Language Day observed in Larkana
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah meets with ..
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji
Talha represents Pakistan in Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships
Body found near Akram wah canal
SC dismisses plea against 2024 general elections
AKU’s flagship conference "National Health Sciences Research Symposium" held
Zone-VI Whites, Zone-VII Whites secure final spots in A.S. Natural Stone U-19 in ..
NIM Karachi delegation visits Safe City Islamabad
China says Taiwan seeking to 'hide the truth' about deadly boat incident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FESCO to hold E-court on Thursday2 minutes ago
-
International Mother Language Day observed in Larkana3 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah meets with bereaved family of m ..3 minutes ago
-
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji3 minutes ago
-
Body found near Akram wah canal3 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses plea against 2024 general elections2 minutes ago
-
NIM Karachi delegation visits Safe City Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
Five day anti polio drive to kicks off from Feb 26 in Sukkur27 minutes ago
-
Pak-Korea nutrition center conference concludes27 minutes ago
-
FESCO striving hard to facilitate its consumers, employees: Malik Tahsin Awan44 minutes ago
-
Officers of 39th MCMC meet Commissioner Hazara44 minutes ago
-
PPP optimistic about Zardari's nomination for president45 minutes ago