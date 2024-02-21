Open Menu

Civic Body Continues Beautification Of Federal Capital

The administration of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is busy around the clock in beautifying the city of Islamabad and providing the best facilities to the citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The administration of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is busy around the clock in beautifying the city of Islamabad and providing the best facilities to the citizens. The CDA administration is also taking concrete and effective measures regarding the physical health and fitness of the staff working in the field.

In this regard, on the instructions of the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), the DG civic management distributed protective and safety clothes among the sanitary workers who are working in the field.

According to the details, special face masks and splash face shields to protect the nose and mouth from human waste and sewage water were also distributed among the sanitary workers on the instructions of Chairman CDA.

Moreover, in order to avoid human waste and other toxic elements in the field works, special cover-like clothes were also distributed which are light in weight and do not have any harmful effects on the human body.

Similarly, protective gloves and shoes were also distributed among the sanitary workers to protect their hands and feet from toxic elements.

