Civic Body Heads, DCs Urged To Play Effective Role For Rain Water Drainage In City
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 01:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has directed the Deputy Commissioners, officers of all civic bodies, to effectively play a role in draining out rainwater from city areas and the roads and take measures to mitigate sufferings of the citizens during heavy rains in the city.
According to the Spokesman of the Commissioner, Syed Hassan Naqvi has supervised the efforts of local bodies and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in drainage and mitigating damage from the rain.
The commissioner also directed all Deputy Commissioners to effectively play their role in drainage and relief efforts to minimize damage and inconvenience to citizens. Under the supervision of Additional Commissioner-I Ghulam Mehdi Shah, a monitoring team has been formed to receive hourly reports from Deputy Commissioners on the rain situation, drainage, relief efforts, and coordination with relevant agencies in their districts.
As per the Commissioner's directives, a complaint center has been established at the Commissioner's office to assist and guide citizens.
Special staff have been deployed, and the Commissioner Karachi Rescue 1299 and control room numbers +92 21 99205634 and +92 21 99203443 have been activated to receive emergency calls and complaints.
Citizens were also urged to contact these numbers for reporting emergencies, lodging complaints, or seeking assistance.
The Commissioner has instructed all Deputy Commissioners to personally oversee drainage and relief efforts in their districts and play an effective role in normalizing city life.
The Commissioner emphasized that all Assistant Commissioners and Municipal Commissioners should remain in the field and keep the monitoring team updated on the situation. He also directed Deputy Commissioners to submit hourly reports on the rain situation, drainage, and relief efforts, and to maintain strong coordination with local bodies and the PDMA.
