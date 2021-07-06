UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civic Body Removes 260 Encroachments In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 06:59 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Bahawalpur Tuesday started an anti-encroachment drive and removed 260 unlawful occupants from various areas of the city.

The areas were included Circular Road, Siraiki Chowk, Shahi Bazaar, Ahmadpur Road, Gulberg Road, Near Railway Station, Welcome Chowk and other places.

The anti-encroachment team also fined Rs14,000 on the encroachers during the operation.

Metropolitan Corporation Chief Officer Mian Muhammad Asif and Assistant Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Muhammad Habib were leading the anti-encroachment operation.

More Stories From Pakistan

