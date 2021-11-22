UrduPoint.com

Civic Body Removes Encroachments In Latifabad, Hirabad

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 07:47 PM

Civic body removes encroachments in Latifabad, Hirabad

The anti-encroachment cell of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Monday continued anti-encroachment campaign in different parts of the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The anti-encroachment cell of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Monday continued anti-encroachment campaign in different parts of the city.

The campaign was being carried out on the directives of Administrator/Municipal Commissioner Fakhir Shakir, the HMC spokesman said.

Director Anti-Encroachment Wali Muhammad Shah along with Assistant Directors Iftikhar Kaimkhani and Fayyaz Kaliyar was personally monitoring the campaign.

The team of HMC anti-encroachment cell removed cabins and demolished concrete construction of restaurants and marriage halls in different parts of Latifabad Unit-6, Hirabad, Market and around Civil Hospital.

The shopkeepers and restaurant owners had been warned to restrain themselves of encroaching spots otherwise cases would be registered against them.

