Civic Body Showing Apathy Towards Christian Cemetery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2022 | 06:19 PM

The Civic body of the federal capital is showing apathy towards Christian cemetery located in Sector H-9 and due to inadequate measures, it is full of wild bushes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The Civic body of the Federal capital is showing apathy towards Christian cemetery located in Sector H-9 and due to inadequate measures, it is full of wild bushes.

Talking to APP on Friday, a member of Christian community Afzal Hans said there was no proper mechanism to look after the graveyard. The grave-digger remained remiss from his duty as per routine.

He informed that he went to attend the funeral rituals of his sister in the cemetery where he observed that there was no grave-digger and the graveyard was full of wild bushes which were higher than the average height of a man.

He said when contacted to the quarter concerned, he received a cold response and directed to dig the grave with the help of deceased family or to hire the services of some other grave-digger.

Hans urged the relevant authority to look into the matter on humanitarian grounds and take care of the Christian cemetery at par with other graveyards located in the city.

