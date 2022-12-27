Civic institution advised to gear up pace of ongoing development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) : Dec 27 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has directed the department of Local Government and Rural Development (LG&RD) to accelerate the pace of ongoing development projects and improve the sanitation system in urban areas.

He expressed these views during a briefing session arranged by the LG&RD department in the State metropolis on Tuesday.

"Now that the local government elections have been held it is high time that the LG&RD department and other relevant institutions should play their role to make local bodies functional so that power could be transferred to grassroots level", he said adding that tax system should be improved so that Municipal Corporation can have a reasonable income for running these institutions.

Secretary Local Government Syed Shahid Mohiuddin gave a detailed briefing to the AJK President regarding the ongoing development projects and the problems being faced by the department.

Minister for Local Government Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Sardar Imtiaz Khan, Secretary Presidential Affairs Dr. Syed Asif Hussain, Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Syed Shahid Mohiuddin, Director General Local Government Muhammad Shabbir Abbasi, Senior Additional Secretary Local Government Abdul Sattar Khan, Chief Planning Local Government Muhammad Masood, Secretary Local Government board Sardar Aqeel Mahmood and others were also present on the occasion.