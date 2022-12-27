UrduPoint.com

Civic Institution Advised To Gear Up Pace Of Ongoing Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Civic institution advised to gear up pace of ongoing development projects

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has directed the department of Local Government and Rural Development (LG&RD) to accelerate the pace of ongoing development projects and improve the sanitation system in urban areas.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) : Dec 27 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has directed the department of Local Government and Rural Development (LG&RD) to accelerate the pace of ongoing development projects and improve the sanitation system in urban areas.

He expressed these views during a briefing session arranged by the LG&RD department in the State metropolis on Tuesday.

"Now that the local government elections have been held it is high time that the LG&RD department and other relevant institutions should play their role to make local bodies functional so that power could be transferred to grassroots level", he said adding that tax system should be improved so that Municipal Corporation can have a reasonable income for running these institutions.

Secretary Local Government Syed Shahid Mohiuddin gave a detailed briefing to the AJK President regarding the ongoing development projects and the problems being faced by the department.

Minister for Local Government Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Sardar Imtiaz Khan, Secretary Presidential Affairs Dr. Syed Asif Hussain, Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Syed Shahid Mohiuddin, Director General Local Government Muhammad Shabbir Abbasi, Senior Additional Secretary Local Government Abdul Sattar Khan, Chief Planning Local Government Muhammad Masood, Secretary Local Government board Sardar Aqeel Mahmood and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai to ring in the New Year with dazzling firewo ..

Dubai to ring in the New Year with dazzling fireworks, celebrity concerts and sp ..

29 minutes ago
 Abid Ali's third century gives Central Punjab anot ..

Abid Ali's third century gives Central Punjab another win in CA Challenge

2 minutes ago
 Five involved in 'Gutka business' held

Five involved in 'Gutka business' held

2 minutes ago
 CPC anti-graft bodies to strengthen strict discipl ..

CPC anti-graft bodies to strengthen strict discipline in enforcement in major ho ..

2 minutes ago
 CM Sindh visits Bhutto family Mausoleum

CM Sindh visits Bhutto family Mausoleum

2 minutes ago
 National Athletes Forum organized by the Athletes ..

National Athletes Forum organized by the Athletes Commission of POA concluded

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.