Civic polls to be held under old delimitation basis: AJK PM

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the plan for holding of civic polls under the old delimitation grounds in Azad Jammu & Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) : , Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the plan for holding of civic polls under the old delimitation grounds in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The meeting was held at Prime Minister House in State metropolis which was attended by Local Government Minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir Shakeel Qadir Khan, Local Government Secretary Ijaz Ahmed Khan, Law Secretary Irshad Ahmed Qureshi and Secretary Services Zaheeruddin Qureshi and other officials concerned.

"Union councils with the largest population will have the civic elections on the basis of multi-member wards, the meeting further decided.

Youth and women will be given 12.5% representation. A detailed briefing was also given to the prime minister regarding legal complications and other issues.

It was informed in the meeting that the population has increased but the number of town and municipal committees have not been increased. Town Committees, Municipal Committees and Towns need to be upgraded keeping in view the population.

It was also decided in the meeting that all resources would be provided to the Election Commission for holding the local bodies elections.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Niazi said that local body elections would be held to transfer power at grass roots level as per the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and added that these elections will change the destiny of the state.

He said that the government will lay the strong foundation for development and prosperity of the state by involving the common man in power as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Niazi said the youth and women will also be included in the local body elections so that their problems can be solved on priority basis.

He said that the priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was to serve the common man and in this connection revolutionary steps were being taken for the development and prosperity of the people.

He said that with the holding of local bodies election the power will be transferred to the lower level and grass root level leadership will emerge which will provide new leadership to the state and will help raise the standard of living of the common man in the State, he concluded.