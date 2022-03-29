Civic services being provided indiscriminately: Administrator

Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh said that the process to provide local government services without any discrimination to the residents of District East was in progress

He expressed these views while inspecting the development works in Sukhiya Goth UC-31, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 11 UC-27 and Time Square, said a statement on Tuesday.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Iqbal Sand, Executive Engineer B&R Iqbal Mallah, Additional Director Parks Tauqeer Abbas, Director Parks Agha Sameer and other officials concerned were also present.

Rehmatullah Sheikh said that local government services were being extended to all areas.

Assistant Executive Engineer Rashid Fayyaz was also present on the occasion.