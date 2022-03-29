UrduPoint.com

Civic Services Being Provided Indiscriminately: Administrator

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Civic services being provided indiscriminately: Administrator

Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh said that the process to provide local government services without any discrimination to the residents of District East was in progress

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh said that the process to provide local government services without any discrimination to the residents of District East was in progress.

He expressed these views while inspecting the development works in Sukhiya Goth UC-31, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 11 UC-27 and Time Square, said a statement on Tuesday.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Iqbal Sand, Executive Engineer B&R Iqbal Mallah, Additional Director Parks Tauqeer Abbas, Director Parks Agha Sameer and other officials concerned were also present.

Rehmatullah Sheikh said that local government services were being extended to all areas.

Assistant Executive Engineer Rashid Fayyaz was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Rashid Progress All Government

Recent Stories

Conspiracies doomed to fail before rulers' sincere ..

Conspiracies doomed to fail before rulers' sincere intentions: Prime Minister

4 seconds ago
 Energy prices in Germany rise sharply before Russi ..

Energy prices in Germany rise sharply before Russia-Ukraine conflict

5 seconds ago
 Int'l conference on 'Globalization and Folk Cultur ..

Int'l conference on 'Globalization and Folk Culture' kicks off on Wednesday

7 seconds ago
 Minister assures to resolve problems of young nurs ..

Minister assures to resolve problems of young nurses

8 seconds ago
 KP govt to impart IT training to 100,000 youth: Se ..

KP govt to impart IT training to 100,000 youth: Sect S&IT

3 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka braces for severe heat

Sri Lanka braces for severe heat

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.