UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Civic Services Campaign Continues In Jhang

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 09:02 PM

Civic services campaign continues in Jhang

Cleanliness process as well as provision of other civic services to masses are continuing in all four tehsils of Jhang district under the "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Per" programme currently

JHANG , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Cleanliness process as well as provision of other civic services to masses are continuing in all four tehsils of Jhang district under the "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Per" programme currently.

This was stated by Jhang deputy commissioner while talking to the media here on Friday.

He said that the objective of the programme was to provide civic services to residents t their doorsteps.

He said that wall-chalking was being removed and beautification of cities and towns of the district was under way currently. He said that citizens could lodge their complaints on Khidmat App of the Punjab government.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Jhang Media All

Recent Stories

DC visits Kot Radha Kishan tehsil, reviews constru ..

3 minutes ago

Dialysis centers set up at WAPDA hospitals

3 minutes ago

Man killed uncle with bricks over family feud in J ..

3 minutes ago

Statistics by rejected economists also fake: Dr. S ..

3 minutes ago

Two muharrars suspended

3 minutes ago

PR to inaugurate tree plantation campaign from Sat ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.