Civic services campaign continues in Jhang

JHANG , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Cleanliness process as well as provision of other civic services to masses are continuing in all four tehsils of Jhang district under the "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Per" programme currently.

This was stated by Jhang deputy commissioner while talking to the media here on Friday.

He said that the objective of the programme was to provide civic services to residents t their doorsteps.

He said that wall-chalking was being removed and beautification of cities and towns of the district was under way currently. He said that citizens could lodge their complaints on Khidmat App of the Punjab government.