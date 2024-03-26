Civic Society Demands Zero-tolerance Policy Against Kite-flying In ICT
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The residents of Islamabad are demanding swift action against kite-flying in the Federal Capital in the wake of a tragic incident in Faisalabad, where a young man lost his life due to kite string.
The recent outcry stems from growing concerns about the dangers posed by stray kites, equipped with glass-coated strings, which have become hazardous for motorists plying on city's roads.
Muhammad Farhan, a resident of the G-6 area, highlighted the perilous situation faced by motorists, emphasizing the need for stringent measures to address the issue. He expressed concerns over the perceived inability of department concerned to control kite-flying activities in the Federal Capital.
Muhammad Adnan from the F-6 area noted a growing awareness among the populace regarding the dangers of kite-flying. He pointed out the increasing dissemination of messages on social media platforms urging people to "say no to kite-flying."
Responding to the public outcry, Dr. Abdullah Tabassum, the ICT Spokesman assured that the district administration was actively working to curb the hazardous activity.
He disclosed that Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates had been deployed to enforce crackdowns across various areas.
Recent coordinated raids on kite-selling shops in Zia Masjid and Kural areas resulted in the apprehension of several kite traders and the confiscation of a significant quantity of kites and ropes.
Dr. Abdullah emphasized the importance of raising public awareness, with announcements being made in mosques throughout the district urging citizens to refrain from engaging in kite-flying activities.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon underscored the gravity of the situation, warning of legal consequences, including trials and arrests, for those found violating the prohibition on kite-flying.
Citizens are calling for a concerted effort to address the issue and prevent further tragedies caused by glass-coated strings on city roads. With lives at stake, the demand for a zero-tolerance policy against kite-flying in Islamabad is louder than ever.
Recent Stories
Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan
Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack
Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November
Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..
LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections
Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RCCI host annual iftar dinner in honor of diplomats3 minutes ago
-
-13 minutes ago
-
Senator Talha joins PPP, envisions broader role in political trajectory22 minutes ago
-
President, PM resolve to steer country out of prevailing challenges22 minutes ago
-
Flowers exhibition at Cantt Garden attracts citizens22 minutes ago
-
Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack41 minutes ago
-
DIG Prisons visits District Jail, inspect facilities42 minutes ago
-
PM announces significant incentives for highest tax payers43 minutes ago
-
Measures against dengue reviewed43 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to complete TAPI gas pipeline project : Musadik Malik43 minutes ago
-
Five Chinese Killed in blast, Shangla53 minutes ago
-
62 arrested, 74 cases registered over profiteering53 minutes ago